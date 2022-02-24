Wilmington FFA members receive Chapter, Greenhand degrees

WILMINGTON — Members of the Wilmington FFA chapter held a ceremony for first- and second-year FFA members to receive their Greenhand and/or chapter FFA degrees.

To receive the degrees, FFA members had to meet certain requirements, and each meeting the requirements for either degree received a certificate and a pin for their FFA jacket.

The FFA Greenhand Degree is given to first-year FFA high school students who have demonstrated that they have a thorough understanding of FFA’s history and purpose and have a Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) plan.

The requirements to apply for this degree are:

• Enroll in an agricultural education program and have satisfactory plans for a Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE).

• Learn and explain the FFA Creed, FFA Mission and Motto, and FFA salute.

• Describe and explain the meaning of the FFA emblem and FFA colors.

• Demonstrate an understanding of the FFA Code of Ethics and the proper use of the FFA jacket.

• Demonstrate an understanding of the organization’s history, the chapter constitution and bylaws, and the chapter Program of Activities.

• Own or have access to the Official FFA Manual and the Official FFA Student Handbook.

• Submit a written application for the Greenhand FFA Degree.

Members receiving the FFA Greenhand degree are: Luke Achtermann, Duke Beckett, Alexander Bennett, Sydney Bennett, Caydence Conner, Kaytlyn Crowe, Kathryn Curry, Ian Dalton, Emmalee Danku, Benjamin Dodson, Morgan Dumford, Arabella Earley, Madison Harris, William Hildebrandt, Brooklynn Hoggatt, Layna Holmes, Hayley Lane, Kennedy Moore, Kensey Parker, Abby Roberts, Haley Schneder, Braxton Starkey, Lilly Stern, Mythias Stuckey, Caroline Sturgeon, and Luke VanGundy.

Following being awarded a Greenhand degree, FFA members can then apply their Chapter degree during their second year in FFA.

Members must be enrolled in an agricultural science course, have an approved SAE operation in place, demonstrate their leadership capabilities and passion for FFA by being involved in their local chapter, and have completed at least two semesters of agricultural science courses above the freshman level.

The requirements for applying for this degree are:

• Received the Greenhand FFA Degree.

• Satisfactorily completed 180 hours (or the equivalent) of systematic school instruction in agricultural education at or above the ninth grade level.

• Have an approved SAE in operation.

• Enrolled in an agriculture course.

• Participated in the planning and implementation of at least three official FFA chapter activities.

• Earned and productively invested at least $150, or have worked at least 45 hours outside of scheduled class time, or a combination of the two, through their SAE.

• Have developed plans for continued growth and improvement of their SAE.

• Effectively lead a group discussion for 15 minutes.

• Demonstrated five parliamentary law procedures.

• Show progress toward achievement in FFA award programs.

• Have a satisfactory academic record.

● Submitted a written application for the Chapter FFA Degree.

● Complete a minimum of 10 hours of community service activities.

FFA members receiving their Chapter FFA degree are: Mackenzie Anderson, Kalle Bayless, Addison Beckett, Steven Collins, Jaya Cumberland, Kathryn Perry, Regan Harris, Kairi Hutchinson, Jesse Parker, Aiden Philpot, Aiden Price, Haley Schneder, Hannah Scott, Patrick Tucker, Emma Walker, and Hunter Wood.

Wilmington recipients of the FFA Greenhand Degree. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_WHS-FFA-Greenhands-CR.jpg Wilmington recipients of the FFA Greenhand Degree. Submitted photos Recipients of the Chapter FFA degree. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_Chapter-Degree.jpg Recipients of the Chapter FFA degree. Submitted photos

Earn Chapter, Greenhand honors