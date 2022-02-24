Friends of Library discusses coming year

WILMINGTON — President Jim Hayslip opened the Feb. 23 meeting of the Friends of the Library; the meeting designed to review the bylaws and fiscal policy. The minutes and treasurer reports were approved as read.

The bylaws, last revised and approved in 2005, were again approved, the exception being nominating and electing an assistant secretary and treasurer. Those positions will be revisited in January 2023.

Due to the unavailability to meet during the recent COVID crisis, some areas in the fiscal guidelines were likewise tabled until January.

Discussion with Mike Wells, Wilmington Library Assistant Director and liaison to Friends of the Library, centered on cooperative community activities.

It was remarked during the meeting that libraries are no longer sacrosanct entities. Future meetings will focus on ways the Friends of the Library can assist in developing community oriented activities.

Also attending the meeting were Ann Kuehn, Vice President; Barbara Mueller, Secretary; Kathy Kral, Treasurer; and Judy Elam.

The Wilmington Public Library continues to have an over-log of materials, preferring they be donated rather than discarded. Reading materials have been given to the Homeless Shelter, the Clinton County Youth Center, the Wilmington Rehabilitation Center, the Boyd Cancer Center, the Ohio Living Cape May Library, and several “little book” stands.

If there are organizations which wish to receive free materials, please contact the Wilmington Public Library.

The Friends of the Library will continue to meet monthly on the fourth Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. in the Kirk Room. Membership is encouraged — one only needs a love of reading (print or digital).