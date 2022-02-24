Local Briefs: Get help applying for health coverage at library; Students earn OU degrees, dean’s list

Help to apply for insurance

Freestore Foodbank staff will be at the Wilmington Public Library to provide assistance with both Medicaid and Marketplace insurance applications and to answer questions.

The Get Covered Ohio initiative is a new effort in the region by the Freestore Foodbank specializing in providing support to people who need to apply for health coverage.

They will help people understand their health insurance options, enroll in coverage, and help with post-enrollment issues like finding in-network providers. Assistance will be provided to clients over the phone, virtually with Zoom, or in person.

Representatives will be at the library 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Wednesdays March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.

Locals earn OU degrees, honors

Local students graduated with degrees from Ohio University for fall semester 2021 including:

Master’s — Nicholas Vestal of Wilmington, and Michelle Woodyard of Blanchester.

Bachelor’s — From Wilmington, Karen Bean, Sophie Reed, Brooke Rose, Stephanie Schneider, and Luke Whittamore; from Blanchester, Brendan Kelly.

The fall dean’s list included:

Wilmington: Savannah Boll, Anna Borton, Colton Doyle, Anna Garnai, Andrew Magoteaux, Sophie Reed, Sydney Sears, Pearl Spurlock, Kenzie Stinchcomb, Isabella Theetge, Luke Whittamore.

Blanchester: Hannah Barrett, Caroline Rhude.

Sabina: Morgan Sheridan, Alyssa Stoops.

Clarksville: Sophie Blessing.

Martinsville: Abby Bowman.

Lynchburg: Tony Hopper.