‘12 Angry Jurors’ opens at WC

Wilmington College Theatre’s production of “12 Angry Jurors” opened Thursday night and runs Friday and Saturday Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m., in WC’s Hugh G. Heiland Theatre. Tickets will not be sold at the door and reservations can be made by contacting the Theatre Box Office Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., at 937.481.2267. Pictured: As the jury deliberates the murder case, juror Birdy Orebaugh (standing right) displays the murder weapon while challenging juror Riley Gatlin’s (standing left) opinion on the verdict while, from the left, jurors Maya Wahrhaftig, Gage Clemens, Myranda Archer and Damien Harris look on.

Wilmington College Theatre’s production of “12 Angry Jurors” opened Thursday night and runs Friday and Saturday Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m., in WC’s Hugh G. Heiland Theatre. Tickets will not be sold at the door and reservations can be made by contacting the Theatre Box Office Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., at 937.481.2267. Pictured: As the jury deliberates the murder case, juror Birdy Orebaugh (standing right) displays the murder weapon while challenging juror Riley Gatlin’s (standing left) opinion on the verdict while, from the left, jurors Maya Wahrhaftig, Gage Clemens, Myranda Archer and Damien Harris look on. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_Angry-Leopard.jpg Wilmington College Theatre’s production of “12 Angry Jurors” opened Thursday night and runs Friday and Saturday Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m., in WC’s Hugh G. Heiland Theatre. Tickets will not be sold at the door and reservations can be made by contacting the Theatre Box Office Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., at 937.481.2267. Pictured: As the jury deliberates the murder case, juror Birdy Orebaugh (standing right) displays the murder weapon while challenging juror Riley Gatlin’s (standing left) opinion on the verdict while, from the left, jurors Maya Wahrhaftig, Gage Clemens, Myranda Archer and Damien Harris look on. Submitted photo