WHS grad takes over Hillsboro football program

Since he was a little kid, Nathan Horne said he has roamed the Hillsboro High School football sidelines hoping he might one day become the head coach. That dream came true when the Hillsboro Board of Education unanimously voted to place him in that role.

Horne’s father, Jim Horne, was the head football coach at Hillsboro from 1983 to 1997, compiling a 100-54 record. His teams won seven league or conference titles, made four playoff appearances, and in 1995 the Indians finished No. 1 in the final Division II Associated Press football poll. Jim Horne also was football coach at Wilmington High School.

“I’ve been dreaming of doing this since I was an 8-year-old ball boy down there on the football field,” Nathan Horne said.

He said he has been thinking a long time about following in his father’s footsteps, and whether he could as successful.

“I didn’t expect it to take this long, but I am here, and I’m thankful for the opportunity. It’s special being able to follow in my dad’s footsteps,” Nathan Horne said. “I promise to give the community everything I have.”

Nathan Horne has been an assistant football coach at Hillsboro for 17 years. He was also the head wrestling coach for nine years and an assistant for another year.

He attended the Hillsboro schools most of his school days, but graduated from Wilmington High School in 1998 where he played football for his father.

Supt. Tim Davis said he was able to set in on some interviews with Nathan Horne for the head football coach position and offered him some words of encouragement.

“We’re very excited to have a Hillsboro (student) come back and take over the program. We’re looking for great things,” Davis said.

Nathan Horne is pictured Monday after a Hillsboro Board of Education meeting with his wife, Allyce, and daughters, Kennedy and Harper. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_Horne-pic.jpg Nathan Horne is pictured Monday after a Hillsboro Board of Education meeting with his wife, Allyce, and daughters, Kennedy and Harper. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

Nathan Horne following in father’s footsteps

By Jeff Gilliland jgilliland@timesgazette.com

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.