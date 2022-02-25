New public events are being added almost daily as Clinton County gears up for the busiest local entertainment and events calendar in years.

Among many events added are:

• Kansas City Barbecue Competition Friday and Saturday, June 3-4 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds featuring music, fun food, beer garden, semi-truck show and car show. For tickets/more info including registering for the BBQ competition, visit https://bit.ly/3LSkhUt .

• “Country Invasion” with Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. Sponsored by the CVB. For tickets/more info visit https://bit.ly/3LSkhUt .

Upcoming events include:

Saturday, Feb. 26

• “George Washington Carver and Friends”, a matinee performance for youth by Bright Star Touring Theatre, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

• Meat Loaf Cook-Off at American Legion Post 49, 140 E. Locust St., Wilmington, 6-7:30 p.m. (or until food is gone). Dinner will include meat loaf. green beans, mac & cheese and roll for $6/person. Anyone who submits a meat loaf for judging (one person per meat loaf) will not be charged for their meal. Entertainment 7-11 p.m. by Josh Ferreira.

Monday, Feb. 28

• SRWW Joint Fire District community blood drive is 2:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28 at 179 South Jackson St., Sabina. All registered donors receive the “Giving is Good — Donate Today” bright green t-shirt available Feb. 28 through April 30 to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and the return of spring. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Tuesday, March 1

• Fat Tuesday Pancake Supper at Faith Lutheran Church 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 1 at 421 E. Vine St., Wilmington. Donations go to Youth Fund at the church to help with mission trips, youth events, youth camps, VBS and more.

• STEAM Dreams teens program at Wilmington Public Library 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 1. Teens are invited for an art and/or science project — ice painting, creating ice-melt-watercolors, and learning about crystallization and other properties of ice.

Wednesday, March 2

• Lenten lunch at Wilmington United Methodist Church, 50 East Locust Street, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in Fellowship Hall for $8 donation, also carry-out or local delivery, call after 9 a.m. at 937-382-1465 and ask for kitchen. Menu: Salmon loaf or chopped sirloin, au gratin potatoes, peas and carrots in butter sauce, roll and butter, and fruit pie.

• Get Covered Ohio Initiative – Freestore Foodbank staff will be at Wilmington Public Library 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 to provide assistance with both Medicaid and Marketplace insurance applications and to answer questions, help people understand their health insurance options, enroll in coverage, and help with post-enrollment issues like finding in-network providers. Assistance will be provided to clients over the phone, virtually with Zoom, or in person.

Thursday, March 3

• Booklovers Blanchester area book discussion group at Fellowship Hall of Grace United Methodist Church, Wright and Center streets, 7 p.m. Thursday, March 3 discussing “The Prisoner’s Wife” by Maggie Brookes and “The Winter Palace” by Eva Stachniak. Anyone interested in participating may call the library at (937) 783-3585 to get a copy of the books. New members are welcome. For more information, contact the Blanchester Public Library.

• Clinton County Alzheimer’s Support Group meets 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3 and every first Thursday of the month. Due to Covid-19 positivity rates, this is now a Zoom meeting. For more info contact Tom Dreyer at 937-382-2995 or TDreyer@ohioliving.org.

Friday, March 4

• Genealogy Research Library reopens: Beginning Friday, March 4, the Clinton County Genealogy Society will have volunteers present to assist community members in their searches for your ancestors. They will be open Fridays 1:-4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. All are welcome. Located in the CC History Center at 149 E. Locust St., Wilmington. Call 937-382-4684.

Saturday, March 5

• Post 49 Auxiliary Chicken & Noodle Dinner 6-7:30 p.m. (or until sold-out) Saturday, March 5 at the post at 140 E. Locust St., Wilmington. Meal of chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans and rolls; $9/person. Plus monthly drawing and open jukebox.

Monday, March 7

• Teen Advisory Board meets at Wilmington Public Library at 3 p.m. Monday, March 7 and Monday, March 21 — the first and third Monday of every month. An opportunity to use your voice and take part in planning programs, suggesting crafts, recommending books, and otherwise influencing Teen Services at the library. Join for snacks and conversation about your library.

Monday, March 8

• Teen Book Club at Wilmington Public Library meets at 4 p.m. Monday, March 8. Join for the library’s new Teen Book Club which meets the second Tuesday of every month. March book is “Odessa” by Johnathon Hill. A detailed list of future books is available on the library website.

Wednesday, March 9

• Lenten lunch at Wilmington United Methodist Church, 50 E. Locust St., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in Fellowship Hall for $8 donation, also carry-out or local delivery, call after 9 a.m. at 937-382-1465 and ask for kitchen. Menu: Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, biscuit and butter, and brownie.

• CMH monthly Wilmington blood drive noon-6:30 p.m.Wednesday, March 9 at 610 West Main St. and get the new “Giving is Good” t-shirt. The bright green t-shirt is available Feb. 28 through April 30 to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and welcome spring. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Thursday, March 10

• Daytime Club at the Wilmington Public Library is a book club for adults that meets at the Wilmington Public Library at 1 p.m. on the second Thursday each month. The March book is “Our Woman in Moscow” by Beatriz Williams. A detailed list of future books is available on the library website.

Friday, March 11

• “Soup to Go” drive-through fundraiser — Chicken noodle soup and chili available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 390 West Main St. in Wilmington with proceeds going to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter. Call-ahead orders may be placed no later than noon March 4; call 937-382-7058.

Saturday, March 12

• “Love Letters” starring Amy Yasbeck and Steve Burnette — presented by, and marking the debut of, the Murphy Stage Company — is a one-night-only fundraiser performance at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 12 at the Murphy Theatre. The funny yet heart-touching play will be the return of Amy Yasbeck to her Uncle Charlie Murphy’s theatre.

Monday, March 14

• Clinton County Reads Kickoff Event is at 1 p.m. Monday, March 14: A conversation about justice and journalism, with Mark Godsey and Beth Karas. The meeting will be held on Zoom, and will also be accessible as a group at the Wilmington Public Library. Check the Library Events Calendar for Zoom link details.

Wednesday, March 16

• Lenten lunch at Wilmington United Methodist Church, 50 E. Locust St., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in Fellowship Hall for $8 donation, also carry-out or local delivery, call after 9 a.m. at 937-382-1465 and ask for kitchen. Menu: Glazed pork loin, hash brown casserole, country green beans, roll and butter, and apple crisp.

• Books and Brews Book Club 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 at TinCap Cidery. This book club for adults meets at TinCap at 6 p.m. the third Wednesday each month and discusses books from a variety of genres. March book is “Shadow and Bone” by Leigh Bardugo. A detailed list of future books is available on the library website.

Thursday, March 17

• Dungeoning and Dragoning at Wilmington Public Library 6 p.m. Thursday, March 17. Get ready to go on an adventure, do some daring deeds, slay a dragon (or befriend one!), find some treasure, and have a marvelous time with Dungeons and Dragons. Space is limited. Sign up: at the WPL circulation desk; by calling 937-382-2417; or online at https://forms.gle/BWdQ9Aa6upLxBVYq7 .

Friday, March 18

• The Drowsy Lads “Post-St. Patty’s Day Hangover Concert” is at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 18 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

Saturday, March 19

• “Country Legends Tribute Tour” featuring the hits of Garth Brooks, Toby Keith and Keith Urban at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

• CMH colon cancer education event at Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center on Farquhar Avenue. Free event 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 19; all ages welcome. Learn more about colon cancer screening tools, ask questions of medical staff members, talk to a dietitian, and walk through the giant inflatable colon.

Tuesday, March 22

• Friends of the Library meets at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 at Wilmington Public Library.

Wednesday, March 23

• Lenten lunch at Wilmington United Methodist Church, 50 E. Locust St., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in Fellowship Hall for $8 donation, also carry-out or local delivery, call after 9 a.m. at 937-382-1465 and ask for kitchen. Menu: Roasted turkey and stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, buttered corn, roll and butter, and pumpkin dessert.

Wednesday, March 26

• “Race Against Time” book discussion of the Clinton County Reads book selection by Jerry Mitchell at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 26 at Wilmington Public Library.

Wednesday, March 30

• Lenten lunch at Wilmington United Methodist Church, 50 E. Locust St., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in Fellowship Hall for $8 donation, also carry-out or local delivery, call after 9 a.m. at 937-382-1465 and ask for kitchen. Menu: Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli casserole, roll and butter, and angel food cake with cherry sauce.

Saturday, April 2

• Sounds of Summer: A Beach Boys Tribute at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at the Murphy Theatre featuring over 30 hits while telling the story of America’s band. Staying true to the Beach Boys sound, they played a live hour special on AXS TV’s “World’s Greatest Tribute Bands” in 2016. This show is fun, fun, fun! For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

Tuesday, April 5

• Giuliano Graniti, concert pianist, in partnership with Wilmington College, performs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

Wednesday, April 6

• Lenten lunch at Wilmington United Methodist Church, 50 E. Locust St., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in Fellowship Hall for $8 donation, also carry-out or local delivery, call after 9 a.m. at 937-382-1465 and ask for kitchen. Menu: Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, orange glazed carrots, roll and butter, and cake.

Saturday, April 9

• ABBAmania Canada featuring the hits of one of the biggest-selling groups of all-time is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

Wednesday, April 13

• Lenten lunch at Wilmington United Methodist Church, 50 E. Locust St., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in Fellowship Hall for $8 donation, also carry-out or local delivery, call after 9 a.m. at 937-382-1465 and ask for kitchen. Menu: Pulled pork, macaroni and cheese, green bean casserole, roll and butter, and Texas sheet cake.

Saturday, April 16

• “Alice in Wonderland”, a matinee performance for youth by Bright Star Touring Theatre, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

April 22-24

• “Mock-Fest” celebrating the art of the mockumentary movie April 22, 23 & 24 at the Murphy Theatre. Friday, “A Mighty Wind” at 8 p.m.; Saturday, “Best In Show” at 5 p.m. and “This is Spinal Tap” at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, “Waiting For Guffman at 2 p.m. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

Saturday, April 30

• McGuffey Lane rocks the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

Saturday, May 6

• Blessid Union of Souls at the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

Monday, May 8

• Mike Albert Tribute to Elvis Presley special Mother’s Day matinee concert at the Murphy Theatre at 2 p.m. Monday, May 8. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

Saturday, May 28

• The Motown Sounds of Touch tribute at the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

June 3-4

Friday, June 17

• “Kids in America totally ’80s” — Wear your ’80s attire for this free concert of the Rock the Block Summer Concert Series presented by the CVB at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 17 in downtown Wilmington.

June 24-26

• “Blazing Brooks”, the Best of Mel Brooks movies at the Murphy Theatre. Friday, “Blazing Saddles” at 8 p.m.; Saturday, “Robin Hood Men in Tights” at 5 p.m. and “Young Frankenstein” at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, “The Producers” at 2 p.m. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

Friday, July 1

• DV8 rocks the beach party free concert of the Rock the Block Summer Concert Series presented by the CVB at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 1 in downtown Wilmington.

Friday, July 8

• Noah Smith “Boots & Hats” free concert of the Rock the Block Summer Concert Series presented by the CVB at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 8 in downtown Wilmington.

Friday, July 22

• Rock the Block featuring Stryper and their unique brand of “heavenly metal” at the Murphy Theatre 7 p.m. Friday, July 22 as part of Rock the Block presented by the CVB. Tickets and more info at https://bit.ly/35rleCs .

Saturday, July 23

• Rock the Block featuring Night Ranger at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23 at the Murphy Theatre as part of Rock the Block presented by the CVB. Tickets and more info at https://bit.ly/3haxCJH .

Friday, August 5

• Battle of the Bands from Clinton, Highland and Fayette Counties free show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 5 in downtown Wilmington, presented by the CVB.