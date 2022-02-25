Wilmington High School set to present ‘Disney’s Newsies’

Wilmington High School presents “Disney’s Newsies” Thursday through Saturday, March 3-6. The show is based on the 1992 Disney film and features the songs “Seize the Day”, “Once and For All” and many more. The show has a cast of 43 and will feature many upbeat dance numbers telling the story of the Newsies’ strike of 1899. Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 3, 4, 5 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 6 at 2 p.m. Tickets are still available and can be purchased at http://wilmingtonhs.booktix.com/ .

