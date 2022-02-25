ODOT: Local roadwork set for next week

Through the week ending March 5, the following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County. All work will be contingent upon the weather.

New impacts

U.S. 22 Guardrail Repair – At S.R. 73. Traffic will be maintained in one lane with arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers as needed during hours of operation.

U.S. 22 & S.R. 730 Ditching – On U.S. 22, between Country Manor Drive and Ellis Run Road, and on S.R. 730, between Barker Road and S.R. 350. Traffic will be maintained in one lane with arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers as needed during hours of operation.

S.R. 133, S.R. 350 & S.R. 380 Vegetation Clearing – At various locations on all routes. Traffic will be maintained in one lane with arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers as needed during hours of operation.

S.R. 134 Shoulder Reconditioning – At various locations throughout the county. Traffic will be maintained in one lane with arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers as needed during hours of operation.

S.R. 28, S.R. 133, S.R. 134 & S.R. 350 Pavement Repair – At various locations on all four routes. Traffic will be maintained in one lane with arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers as needed during hours of operation.

Continuing impacts

U.S. 22 (Rombach Avenue) Urban Paving – Construction of a loon for eastbound traffic at the Progress Way intersection in Wilmington, a shared use path along the south side of U.S. 22, and paving between Oak Street and the Wilmington corporation limit. Operations have been suspended for the winter months, and the route is open to two lanes in each direction. Crews will return in the spring to complete the project, and all work is scheduled to be completed by summer of 2022.

U.S. 68 (South Street) Signalization – At the intersections with U.S. 22/3 (Locust/Main Streets) and Sugartree Street in Wilmington. Crews will be working intermittently in either direction at each intersection. Traffic will be maintained during hours of operation; however, lane restrictions will be in effect, as well as short-term closures of parking areas and turn lanes at various intervals. All work is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2022.

