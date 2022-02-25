Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Midland 1st Stop, 126-128 Cuba Pike, Midland, Feb. 14.

Critical: Person In Charge not knowledgeable with food safety questions (temperatures, date marking, etc.). Knowledgeable PIC must be on each work shift. Verification demonstrating food employees know when to report illness is unavailable. Black residues accumulated inside ice dispenser on soda fountain machine. Packaged cheese cubes and potato salad found expired (pull date of Feb. 12). Ready-to-eat time/temperature-controlled foods must be dated and used or discarded within 7 days. Packaged products removed from sale. Ready-to-eat apples for retail sale are not wrapped to protect from contamination and no sign is posted warning customers to wash prior to eating. PIC removed from sale. Hose stored in mop sink (connected to faucet) and no backflow prevention device available. Backflow and cross connection must be prevented. PIC removed hose.

Non-critical: Manager certification in food protection is unavailable. Written procedures for clean-up of vomit/diarrhea incidents is unavailable. Paper towels missing and objects stored in hand sink next to 3-compartment sink. Light bulbs (2) nonworking in hot hold NEMCO cabinets. Microwave is dirty. Hot hold NEMCO cases have food debris accumulations. Product spillage accumulated in cappuccino machine. Dumpster is missing lid. Light (1) nonworking above beverage counter. Unused equipment (ice cream unit in walk-in cooler and Icee machine at beverage counter) must not be stored on premise to prevent clutter.

Follow-up: March 14.

• Kroger, 1001 Cherry St., Blanchester, Feb. 14.

Critical: Crab salad 49°F (sushi prep cooler). Sushi employee stated container is in use for 2 hours during preparation. Advise storing container in refrigeration and have portion of product needed for preparation out to prevent all product being out of proper refrigeration. Sushi employee discarded. Crab sticks and shredded carrots were labeled on “empty” containers (residues or previous product remained). Containers all have January expiration dates. Sushi employee stated have not used those ingredients in a “long time.” Food containers must be washed, rinsed, and sanitized in-between uses. Test results from bulk water machine unavailable. Sample results shall be retained for review by licensor. Person In Charge emailed request for results.

Non-critical: Thermometer missing in 3-door sushi dept. cooler. Boxes of food items (spare ribs, etc.) stored on floor in Bakery Dept. walk-in freezer. Cutting boards on sushi prep cooler are stained and look dirty. Cutting boards need to be replaced. Surfaces under cutting boards need food debris removed/cleaned. Door seal on small walk-in cooler (Seafood Dept.) is damaged. Thermometer displays separated/nonworking on sales floor bunker cases in Bakery Dept. Light fixture nonworking in Bakery Dept. Floor has areas of chipped paint in Deli Dept. Top inner surface of microwave had food debris/accumulations. Debris and food debris accumulated on floor in-between/under equipment in Sushi Dept.

Follow-up: March 14.

• Sabina Moose Lodge #1244, 246 N. Howard St., Sabina, Feb. 8.

Non-critical: Floor tiles cracked/broken in front of 3-compartment sink. Floor is humped up with cracked tiles.

• Sabina Elementary School, 246 W. Washington St., Sabina, Feb. 11.

No concerns at time of visit.

• WFC Sugar Shack, 4095 SR 730, Wilmington, Feb. 8.

Non-critical: Need shift leaders to have Person-in-Charge certificates.

• Tin Cap, 59 W. Sugartree St., Wilmington, Feb. 10. Everything looks good! Thank you. All renovations have been approved.

• Clinton County Community Action Early Learning Center, 1600 Alex Drive, Wilmington, Feb. 14.

No violations at this time. Thank you.

