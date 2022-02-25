MHRB earns ‘Cultural of Quality’ honor

For the third consecutive time, the Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren & Clinton Counties (MHRB) has earned its Culture of Quality recognition from the Ohio Association of County Behavioral Health Authorities (OACBHA).

The certification remains in effect for three years.

The COQ program seeks to improve a board’s ability to deliver quality services and programs to the counties they serve. It promotes efficient, effective, consistent, and accountable county boards for its constituents.

MHRB received its first COQ recognition in 2014 and its second in 2017. COVID restrictions prevented COQ reviews in 2020 and into 2021.

About MHRBWCC

The Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren & Clinton Counties (MHRB) is the local board of mental health and addiction services for residents of Warren and Clinton Counties.

MHRBWCC plans, funds, monitors, and evaluates services and programs provided by various agencies that care for residents living with mental health and addiction issues.

For more information, visit mhrbwcc.org.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_Mental-Health-Recovery-Board.jpg