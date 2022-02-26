WC’s Harcum Gallery to present exhibit of Zac Benson’s multimedia works

WILMINGTON —Zac Benson “toils” over aspects of life and society that are concerning, meaningful or just overwhelming — and that’s reflected in his art. Wilmington College’s Harcum Art Gallery will present an exhibit of his work March 10 through May 6.

The pandemic is preventing the usual opening night reception honoring the artist, but the exhibit is open to the public weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and by special appointment coordinated by gallery curator Hal Shunk, professor of art.

Harcum Art Gallery is located on WC’s campus in Boyd Cultural Arts Center, College and Douglas streets.

Some of Benson’s works include “The Star-Spangled Banner, which he produced in 2021 from 40 decommissioned American flags; “I’m With You to the End” (2018), which is composed of church pew fabric and foam; “At What Cost” (2018), which is made of Chinese rice paper, thread, wood and foam; and “Looking at Life Through Rose-Colored Glasses” (2015), which he produced from used communion cups and acrylic glass.

Benson said his studio is where he navigates current happenings, personal beliefs and anthropological perspectives while allowing himself to concentrate on the ones that grip his attention. He wants the viewer of his works to have the opportunity to “grapple” with these ideas as well.

“My work is the conduit through which I raise awareness and evoke empathy towards people and happenings,” he said. “As an artist, I want to be the one that speaks, and, ultimately, I want my art to declare that I stand for something, that I stood up for someone and that I allowed their voices to be heard.”

This multimedia piece by Zac Benson is titled "Mending."