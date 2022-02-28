WC worldwide: International students at Lions meeting

WILMINGTON — Thirteen Wilmington College International Students and Randy Sarvis, Senior Director of Public Relations, were guests of the Wilmington Lions Club on February 21 at McCoy’s Catering.

The Lions club annually invites Wilmington College students from other countries who are living in our community to be welcomed and recognized.

The students — from Colombia, El Salvador, England, Sweden, Switzerland, and Uganda — spoke about where they are from, abut their families, and why they came to Wilmington College.

The Wilmington Lions Club is part of the International Association of Lions with clubs in over 209 countries.