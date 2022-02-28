Legion donates to Scouts

Wilmington American Legion Post 49 presented a check for $500 to the Tecumseh Area Council Scouts, BSA. The Robert E. Hadley District covers Clinton County and serves Wilmington, Harveysburg, Sabina, Clarksville, New Vienna, and Blanchester. American Legion County Commander (from Post 49) Charles Rose presented the check to District Scouting Executive Becky Smith and District Commissioner Robert Burgy.

