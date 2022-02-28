UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include:

Tuesday, March 1

• Fat Tuesday Pancake Supper at Faith Lutheran Church 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 1 at 421 E. Vine St., Wilmington. Donations go to Youth Fund at the church to help with mission trips, youth events, youth camps, VBS and more.

• STEAM Dreams teens program at Wilmington Public Library 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 1. Teens are invited for an art and/or science project — ice painting, creating ice-melt-watercolors, and learning about crystallization and other properties of ice.

Wednesday, March 2

• Lenten lunch at Wilmington United Methodist Church, 50 East Locust Street, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in Fellowship Hall for $8 donation, also carry-out or local delivery, call after 9 a.m. at 937-382-1465 and ask for kitchen. Menu: Salmon loaf or chopped sirloin, au gratin potatoes, peas and carrots in butter sauce, roll and butter, and fruit pie.

• Get Covered Ohio Initiative – Freestore Foodbank staff will be at Wilmington Public Library 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 to provide assistance with both Medicaid and Marketplace insurance applications and to answer questions, help people understand their health insurance options, enroll in coverage, and help with post-enrollment issues like finding in-network providers. Assistance will be provided to clients over the phone, virtually with Zoom, or in person.

Thursday, March 3

• Booklovers Blanchester area book discussion group at Fellowship Hall of Grace United Methodist Church, Wright and Center streets, 7 p.m. Thursday, March 3 discussing “The Prisoner’s Wife” by Maggie Brookes and “The Winter Palace” by Eva Stachniak. Anyone interested in participating may call the library at (937) 783-3585 to get a copy of the books. New members are welcome. For more information, contact the Blanchester Public Library.

• Clinton County Alzheimer’s Support Group meets 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3 and every first Thursday of the month. Due to Covid-19 positivity rates, this is now a Zoom meeting. For more info contact Tom Dreyer at 937-382-2995 or TDreyer@ohioliving.org.

Friday, March 4

• Genealogy Research Library reopens: Beginning Friday, March 4, the Clinton County Genealogy Society will have volunteers present to assist community members in their searches for your ancestors. They will be open Fridays 1:-4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. All are welcome. Located in the CC History Center at 149 E. Locust St., Wilmington. Call 937-382-4684.

Saturday, March 5

• Post 49 Auxiliary Chicken & Noodle Dinner 6-7:30 p.m. (or until sold-out) Saturday, March 5 at the post at 140 E. Locust St., Wilmington. Meal of chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans and rolls; $9/person. Plus monthly drawing and open jukebox.

• Spring at the Mill at the Sugartree Mill Co. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at 316 E. Sugartree St, Wilmington. The theme is “Clarity — In Our Homes and In Our lives.” New spring collection including home goods you need to refresh your space or create the space of your dreams. Ten percent off all items as well as complimentary refreshments. For more info visit www.sugartree.mill.com .

• Gardening with Native Plants — Visit Cowan Lake State Park Nature Center between 10 a.m.-5 p.m. to learn about native plants and their importance to pollinators. Get help designing your garden and choosing the best plants for your space. Learn how to attract butterflies and hummingbirds to your yard. Find out why bumblebees are necessary for a home garden. Take home seeds!

Saturday, March 5

• Pro-democracy rally in support of Ukraine and her people noon-1 p.m. Saturday, corner of Locust and South South Streets, Wilmington. Rain or shine. Sponsors Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) and the Empathy Surplus Network USA invite participation and signs promoting freedom, democracy, and peace in Ukraine. Limited number of signs available on site.

Monday, March 7

• Teen Advisory Board meets at Wilmington Public Library at 3 p.m. Monday, March 7 and Monday, March 21 — the first and third Monday of every month. An opportunity to use your voice and take part in planning programs, suggesting crafts, recommending books, and otherwise influencing Teen Services at the library. Join for snacks and conversation about your library.

Monday, March 8

• Clinton County Historical Society annual meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 8 aat the History Center, 149 E. Locust St. Wilmington. Meeting will reflect upon the accomplishments of the Society, financials, and programs. Open to the public; Society members encouraged to attend to accept the slate of 2022 trustees.

• Teen Book Club at Wilmington Public Library meets at 4 p.m. Monday, March 8. Join for the library’s new Teen Book Club which meets the second Tuesday of every month. March book is “Odessa” by Johnathon Hill. A detailed list of future books is available on the library website.

Wednesday, March 9

• Lenten lunch at Wilmington United Methodist Church, 50 E. Locust St., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in Fellowship Hall for $8 donation, also carry-out or local delivery, call after 9 a.m. at 937-382-1465 and ask for kitchen. Menu: Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, biscuit and butter, and brownie.

• CMH monthly Wilmington blood drive noon-6:30 p.m.Wednesday, March 9 at 610 West Main St. and get the new “Giving is Good” t-shirt. The bright green t-shirt is available Feb. 28 through April 30 to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and welcome spring. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Thursday, March 10

• Daytime Club at the Wilmington Public Library is a book club for adults that meets at the Wilmington Public Library at 1 p.m. on the second Thursday each month. The March book is “Our Woman in Moscow” by Beatriz Williams. A detailed list of future books is available on the library website.

Friday, March 11

• “Soup to Go” drive-through fundraiser — Chicken noodle soup and chili available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 390 West Main St. in Wilmington with proceeds going to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter. Call-ahead orders may be placed no later than noon March 4; call 937-382-7058.

Saturday, March 12

• “Love Letters” starring Amy Yasbeck and Steve Burnette — presented by, and marking the debut of, the Murphy Stage Company — is a one-night-only fundraiser performance at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 12 at the Murphy Theatre. The funny yet heart-touching play will be the return of Amy Yasbeck to her Uncle Charlie Murphy’s theatre.

• Backyard Bird Identification — Visit the Cowan Lake State Park Nature Center anytime between 10 a.m.-5 p.m. to learn about the birds in your backyard. Identification of sparrows can be tricky for beginners, but we have tricks! Learn what you need to have more species visit and how you can help keep them safe in your yard. Learn how you, as a Citizen Scientist, can help study the birds of the world from home.

Monday, March 14

• Clinton County Reads Kickoff Event is at 1 p.m. Monday, March 14: A conversation about justice and journalism, with Mark Godsey and Beth Karas. The meeting will be held on Zoom, and will also be accessible as a group at the Wilmington Public Library. Check the Library Events Calendar for Zoom link details.