Fur and Feather 4-H Club meets

The Clinton County Fur and Feather 4-H Club met last Wednesday as Emily Goodwin called the meeting to order, Gracie Goodwin led the Pledge of Allegiance and Jace Doyle did the 4-H pledge.

Adviser Kevin Bogan discussed the Clinton County Fair and other summer dates; March 15 is the enrollment deadline.

The club elected new officers: President Emily Goodwin, Vice President Katie Hinkle, Secretary Hannah Perry, and News Reporter Gracie Goodwin.

The health officers are Brody Hoff and Landan Rowland, and the safety officers are Robert and Philip Greenwood and Ace Terrell.

Robert and Phillip Greenwood did demonstrations. Robert showed a new breed called the Czech Frosty, and Phillip showed an English Angora.

Jace Doyle and Rosie Hall adjourned the meeting. Robert and Phillip Greenwood brought refreshments and snacks. The next Fur and Feather meeting is March 16 at 7 p.m. at the Expo Building.

Newly elected officers are, from left, Emily Goodwin, President; Katie Hinkle, Vice President; Hannah Perry, Secretary; and Gracie Goodwin, News Reporter. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_IMG_2388.jpg Newly elected officers are, from left, Emily Goodwin, President; Katie Hinkle, Vice President; Hannah Perry, Secretary; and Gracie Goodwin, News Reporter. Submitted photos Robert and Philip Greenwood showing a new breed of rabbit, the Czech Frosty, to fellow members, as advisors Kevin and Vicki Bogan look on. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_IMG_2383.jpg Robert and Philip Greenwood showing a new breed of rabbit, the Czech Frosty, to fellow members, as advisors Kevin and Vicki Bogan look on. Submitted photos Clinton County Fur and Feather health and safety officers are, from left: Brody Hoff, health officer; Ace Terrell, safety officer; Landan Rowland, health officer; Philip Greenwood, safety officer; Robert Greenwood, safety officer. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_IMG_2390.jpg Clinton County Fur and Feather health and safety officers are, from left: Brody Hoff, health officer; Ace Terrell, safety officer; Landan Rowland, health officer; Philip Greenwood, safety officer; Robert Greenwood, safety officer. Submitted photos