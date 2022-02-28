Clinton County Reads 2022 events kick off March 14

The events for Clinton County Reads 2022 will begin March 14 — with two national experts in criminal law discussing justice and journalism — and will culminate April 12 with the author of this year’s book choice holding an interactive webinar that will be shared at the Murphy Theatre as well as online.

Between the kickoff and the keynote with author Jerry Mitchell, book discussions of this year’s Clinton County Reads choice, “Race Against Time,” will be held across the county. A free movie screening related to the book will be held April 6 at the Murphy Theatre.

The kickoff event March 14 will feature Beth Karas and Mark Godsey.

Karas is a former New York City prosecutor and Court TV correspondent who serves as a legal analyst for news organizations across the country. Godsey is a leading scholar, attorney, and activist in the Innocence Movement who wrote the best-selling book “Blind Injustice: A Former Prosecutor Exposes the Psychology and Politics of Wrongful Convictions.”

The presentation, “A Conversation about Justice and Journalism,” will begin at 6:30 p.m. via a Zoom webinar that will be shown live at the Wilmington Public Library and virtually via https://bit.ly/ccreadskickoff2022 .

The culminating event on April 12 will feature the author of this year’s book, Jerry Mitchell, holding an interactive webinar for Clinton County Reads at the Murphy Theatre. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with free refreshments and cash bar; the program with Mitchell will begin at 6:30 p.m. It is also available virtually via this link: https://bit.ly/ccreadsfinale2022.

Copies of the 2022 Clinton County Reads book choice, “Race Against Time: A Reporter Reopens the Unsolved Murder Cases of the Civil Rights Era,” are available at the event’s sponsoring locations: the Blanchester Public Library, the Sabina Public Library and its New Vienna branch, the Wilmington Public Library and its Clinton-Massie branch, and locally owned booksnmore.org .

Books ’N’ More will have paperback copies with available autographed nameplates for $12 by visiting its website, calling (937) 382-7323, or emailing bmore@cinci.rr.com .

“Race Against Time” is the story of Mitchell’s quest to uncover enough evidence to persuade state prosecutors in Mississippi and Alabama to reopen four of the most infamous killings from the days of the civil rights movement, decades after the fact.

Mitchell is a veteran investigative reporter for the Clarion-Ledger in Jackson, Mississippi, who founded the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting in 2018. He has been a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.

Events surrounding the Clinton County Reads choice of “Race Against Time” are:

• March 14 kickoff event, “A Conversation about Justice and Journalism,” at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom webinar that will be shown live at the Wilmington Public Library and virtually via https://bit.ly/ccreadskickoff2022 .

• March 18 book discussion at 10:30 a.m. at the Sabina Public Library.

• March 26 book discussion at 2 p.m. at the Wilmington Public Library.

• April 6 free book-related movie at 6:30 p.m. at the Murphy Theatre

• April 7 book discussion hosted at 7 p.m. by the Blanchester Public Library, held at Grace United Methodist Church.

• April 12 keynote speaker, Jerry Mitchell, will speak about “Race Against Time” via a Zoom interactive webinar at 6:30 p.m. that will be shown in the Murphy Theatre. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for complimentary themed refreshments and a cash bar.

