WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Feb. 22 and Feb. 25:

• Michelle Smith, 38, of Franklin, child endangerment, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 360 days in jail (354 days suspended), license suspended from Feb. 24, 2022-Feb. 24, 2023, fined $1,000, assessed $340 court costs. The ‘control’ offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Smith must take part in supervised probation and complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend probation and $500 of the fine. Limited driving privileges will be available starting February 28. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Lee Mark, 45, of Wilmington, assault, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a domestic violence charge. Marks must have no contact with the victim.

• Janelle Watkins, 37, of Wilmington, criminal damages, criminal mischief, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $340 court costs. Watkins must have no contact with the victim.

• Christopher Gruter, 33, of Morrow, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. Gruter must take part in probation. A sobriety program with Averhealth will be a component of the case plan. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated.

• Ronald Lipps, 27, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), license suspended from Nov. 27, 2021-Nov. 27, 2022, fined $1,075, assessed $170 court costs. Lipps must take part in reporting probation and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. The license was ordered destroyed. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective February 24. A tail light violation was dismissed.

• Joshua Anderson, 29, aggravated menacing, trespassing, sentenced to 60 days in jail, assessed $170 court costs. Anderson must have no contact with the victim of their residence.

• Catherine Wineland, 43, of Fairborn, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Wineland must complete three years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. A charge of possession of class 3/4/5 drugs was dismissed.

• Shelby Bell, 25, of Harveyburg, trespassing, drug instrument possession, obstructing official business, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $750, assessed $170 court costs. The jail time was suspended on the condition that Bell has no further trespassing offenses in Clinton County.

• Whitney Manning, 31, of Dayton, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. Manning must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. Additional charges of marijuana possession, two counts of driving under suspension-financial, and a marked lane violation were dismissed.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

