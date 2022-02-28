Posted on by

Mobile vet clinic coming to PAWS for cat/dog spaying/neutering


The Rascal Unit will be at PAWS on US 68 Saturday, April 2.

WILMINGTON — PAWS Humane Society, Inc. at 5312 N. U.S. 68 will be hosting the Rascal Unit, a mobile vet clinic, to perform spay/neuters for cats and dogs on Saturday, April 2.

Please email pawshumanesocietyinc@gmail.com to register. Registration and payment must be made in advance as spots are limited and on a first-come basis. Payments are non-refundable.

Prices are below and include the surgery, rabies vaccines and hosting fee. If your pet is current on a rabies vaccine, bring the rabies certificate and $10 will be refunded to you.

• Cat spay $80; cat neuter $70

• Dog spay: Up to 40 pounds $100; 40-80 pounds $115; 80-100 pounds $145

• Dog neuter: Up to 40 pounds $90; 40-80 pounds $105; 80-100 pounds $130.

