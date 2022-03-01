TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Tuesday, March 1, the 60th day of 2022. There are 305 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On March 1, 1974, seven people, including former Nixon White House aides H.R. Haldeman and John D. Ehrlichman, former Attorney General John Mitchell and former assistant Attorney General Robert Mardian, were indicted on charges of conspiring to obstruct justice in connection with the Watergate break-in. (These four defendants were convicted in January 1975, although Mardian’s conviction was later reversed.)

On this date:

In 1893, inventor Nikola Tesla first publicly demonstrated radio during a meeting of the National Electric Light Association in St. Louis by transmitting electromagnetic energy without wires.

In 1932, Charles A. Lindbergh Jr., the 20-month-old son of Charles and Anne Lindbergh, was kidnapped from the family home near Hopewell, New Jersey. (Remains identified as those of the child were found the following May.)

In 1954, four Puerto Rican nationalists opened fire from the spectators’ gallery of the U.S. House of Representatives, wounding five members of Congress.

In 1971, a bomb went off inside a men’s room at the U.S. Capitol; the radical group Weather Underground claimed responsibility for the pre-dawn blast.

In 2010, Jay Leno returned as host of NBC’s “The Tonight Show.”

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Robert Clary is 96. Singer/actor Harry Belafonte is 95. Rock singer Roger Daltrey is 78. Actor Dirk Benedict is 77. Actor-director Ron Howard is 68. Actor Catherine Bach is 67. Actor Jack Davenport is 49. Pop singer Kesha (formerly Ke$ha) is 35. Pop singer Justin Bieber is 28.