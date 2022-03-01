New Vienna man gets prison time for meth

HILLSBORO — A New Vienna man was sentenced to at least nine months in prison for possession of methamphetamine last week in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Joseph Cramton, 34, New Vienna, was sentenced on one count of aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony. for felonies of the fourth or fifth-degree, Cramton had a prior felony or misdemeanor offense of violence within the last two years, violated a term of the conditions of his bond set by the court and was serving or had previously served a prison sentence at the time of the offense.

Cramton was given 14 days of jail-time credit.

On Oct. 22, 2020, court records state that while on patrol an officer saw Cramton at a gas station on North High Street in Hillsboro. The officer ran a query through the dispatch center to check on Cramton for warrants and his driving status. Dispatch responded that Cramton had a warrant out of Montgomery County that was outside of the pick-up radius and that his driving status was suspended.

The officer then saw Cramton enter the driver’s seat of a black Ford Mustang and start to exit the gas station by turning onto Harry Sauner Road. The officer initiated a traffic stop on Harry Sauner Road. The officer made contact with Cramton and told him that he didn’t have a driver’s license and shouldn’t be driving, according to court records.

The officer asked Cramton for his ID, registration, proof of insurance and if there was anything inside of the vehicle. Cramton said he had a THC cartridge inside. The officer asked him if he had a medical marijuana license and Cramton said he did not. The officer asked Cramton to exit the vehicle and he complied.

While the officer searched the vehicle, they found two THC cartridges inside a small black box as well as a small baggie that contained a crystalline substance inside a small black box on the passenger side floorboard. The crystalline substance was submitted to BCI for analysis and found to contain meth, according to court records.

