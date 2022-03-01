Looking for your roots? Try the Genealogy Library

WILMINGTON — Perhaps you have seen one of the genealogy shows on television and wondered about your family tree.

Here in Clinton County there is a place to go for help in finding your roots or confirming who you think you are — the Genealogy Library in the Clinton County History Center.

On Friday, March 4, the Museum and the Genealogy Library will open for the 2022 season: In March through November, Fridays 1-4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., the Museum and the Genealogy Library are open for business.

The Clinton Genealogical Society staffs volunteers who are on hand to help visitors to the library with their research quests. Many Clinton County records can be found in the library for those researching early roots in the county to those who came here later.

Some of the resources the library contains include surname files, family histories, early Clinton County deeds, wills, birth and death records, cemetery records, Quaker resources and more.

The Clinton County Genealogical Society usually meets the fourth Monday of the month for a business meeting concluding with an informative program. The next meeting will at 7 p.m. Monday, March 28 with Debbie Large as the speaker.

Debbie is an experienced presenter around Ohio and at the Ohio Genealogical Society Conference including the one coming up at the Great Wolf Lodge in Mason on April 27-30.

Lineage Societies

The Genealogical Society also sponsors three Lineage Societies: First Families of Clinton County, Civil War Families of Clinton County, and Settlers and Builders of Clinton County. Downloadable forms for these societies can be found at clintoncountyhistory.org under the Genealogical Society tab.

• First Families is open to any member of CCGS who is a direct descendant of an individual who settled in the area now encompassed by the county of Clinton by the end of 1820.

• Civil War Families of Clinton County is open to any CGS member is a direct descendant or collateral relative of any person with Clinton County ties who served in the Civil War, for the Union or the Confederacy. The person must have lived in Clinton County or died in Clinton County or served in a Clinton County unit. Service is not limited to a Clinton County outfit. Descendants of Squirrel Hunters and Spies, male or female are also eligible.

• Settlers and Builders of Clinton County is open to all members of CCGS who are direct descendants of an individual who settled in the area now encompassed by Clinton County between 1 January 1821 and 31 December 1860.

When the library opens on Friday, March 4 at 1 p.m., a volunteer training session will take place for those who would like to volunteer in the library. The library will also be open for research at that time.

Use of the library is free to members and $5 for those not members of either the Historical Society or the Genealogical Society.

For more information, visit the History Center website clintoncountyhistory.org under the Genealogical Society tab. If you are interested in finding your Clinton County roots, please stop in to the Genealogy Library at the Clinton County History Center

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_CC-History-Center-logo.jpg