SWMD presents clean-up grant to Clarksville

Clinton County Commissioner Mike McCarty and the Solid Waste Management District were guests of the Clarksville Village Council on Monday evening to present them with grant funds to support 2022 Clarksville community clean-up programs. SWMD is pleased to work with local governments across the county to help fund programs that help keep Clinton County beautiful and promote responsible waste management practices. From left are McCarty, Eric Rogers, Wanda Armstrong, Carol Carter, Aaron Carter, Mayor John Neeley, Noni Wood, Chuck Kirkpatrick, and Bill Pence.

