Dine fine and raise funds for PAWS

WILMINGTON — A fundraiser to help the PAWS Humane Society will be held Monday, March 7 at the Fiesta Veracruz Mexican Restaurant at 37 W. Locust St. Dine in or carry out from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Present a fundraiser flyer, show a post from the PAWS Humane Society Facebook page or mention the fundraiser to your server, and Fiesta Veracruz will donate 15% of the bill to PAWS.

To view a menu, https://fiestaveracruz.com . Flyers may be downloaded and printed from PAWS Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/pawshumanesocietyinc .

PAWS Humane Society Inc. is a non-profit animal welfare organization which operates a pet adoption center located at 5312 North US 68, Wilmington. The organization is supported by volunteers who care for the dogs and cats at the center.

PAWS strives to find loving, forever homes for unwanted dogs and cats through adoption. Animals taken in by PAWS are checked by a veterinarian, spayed or neutered and given necessary vaccines. The adoption center is open by appointment. PAWS relies on donations and fundraisers to support its activities.

To learn more about PAWS, please visit the website, https://pawshumane.weebly.com/

PAWS Humane Society, Inc. and Fiesta Veracruz Mexican Restaurant will appreciate your support.

