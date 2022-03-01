Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Roosters, 1045 Eastside Drive, Wilmington, Feb. 16.

Critical: Knife stored between lids on salad prep top cooler. This area was dirty with food debris. Food contact surface (knife) must be stored in a clean way. Person In Charge corrected. Mac & cheese 126°F (kettle warmer); must be maintained 135°F or above. PIC removed and reheated. PIC corrected. Fly strips hung above clean storage containers. PIC relocated and corrected.

Non-critical: Handwashing sign missing in restroom. Thermometers missing in cold holding prep coolers. Corrected. Cutting board at salad prep cooler is stained. Scraping spatulas are stained. Pizza prep top cooler and salad prep top cooler dirty between lids. Top inner surface of microwave is dirty. Debris accumulated on floor in walk-in freezer. Dust accumulated on fan covers in walk-in cooler. Black residues on caulking in warewash machine area. Floor grout needs repaired in ice making machine and raw wing prep areas. Food debris and water is accumulating between tiles. Cooling grilled chicken in walk-in cooler was not protected from contamination and was not labeled. Person In Charge corrected.

• Wilmington College AVI Sips, 256 College St., Wilmington, Feb. 15.

Critical: Sausage patties on top of prep cooler 45°F, cheese on top of prep cooler 47°F, and pre-made sandwiches underneath cooler were 45°F. All time/temperature-control foods must be kept cold at 41°F or below to help reduce bacterial growth. In grab-and-go cooler, no food items have expiration date; sandwiches under prep cooler were not dated. Sausage patties under prep cooler were not dated. Ice scoop down in bucket of ice/water behind counter. All ice scoops must be removed from product because scoop floating in water.

Non-critical: Prep cooler has temperature reading 55°F. All coolers must be maintained in good working order.

Follow-up: Approx. March 15.

• Subway, 2855B SR 73 South, Wilmington, Feb. 15. Followup #2.

At time of visit, manager stated the front reach-in cooler is out of order and all staff do not use. Ice accumulations observed in back of unit and no product stored inside unit. Manager stated owner is scheduled to “look” at unit.

Non-critical: Cutting board at sandwich make areas have cut marks and staining. Women’s restroom trash can missing lid. Shelving in walk-in cooler has rust accumulations. Light bulbs in ceiling fixtures in dry stock storage areas and women’s restroom are nonworking.

• Family Dollar, 640 Cherry St., Blanchester, Feb. 15.

Complaint: “Received complaint regarding no heat, moldy food, moldy coolers, mice, and hole in the wall covered with plywood.”

Store is cold. No evidence of moldy food or coolers. Employees said exterminator had been coming to deal with the mice.

Non-critical: Floors are extremely dirty and lots of trash under shelving units. This will add to rodent problem. Hole in wall in back room and exposed insulation.

Follow-up: 30 days.

• 73 Grill, 3669 SR 380, Wilmington, Feb. 17.

No violations at this time. Thank you!

• Clinton-Massie High School, 2556 Lebanon Road, Clarksville, Feb. 15.

Everything looks good!

• Clinton-Massie Elementary School, 2380 Lebanon Road, Clarksville, Feb. 15.

No violations. everything looks good. Thank you.

• Clinton-Massie Middle School, 2556 Lebanon Road, Clarksville, Feb. 15. No violations at this time. Thank you!

