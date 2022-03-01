Pork Pride 4-H talks many activities

The Pork Pride 4-H Club met at Cuba Friends Church on Sunday, February 20 with 31 in attendance. President Mikala Hatfield called the meeting to order at 6:01 p.m., Gregary Achtermann led us in the Pledge of Allegiance and Stanley Chesney led us in the 4-H Pledge.

Randy Pinkerton handed out the certificates from 2021. Randy and Mindy Pinkerton made the announcement that they were stepping down this year.

The members and advisors all introduced themselves. Kai Alexander gave the Secretary’ss Report and Stanley Chesney gave the Treasurer’s Report. Terry and Judy Hatfield gave the updates for 2022 for 4-H and the fair. The member dues of $15 have been waived this year.

Randy Pinkerton talked about survival training.

Terry Hatfield asked for a moment of silence for Bryce Kelley, who was involved in a car accident and passed away. He was in the Pork Pride 4-H Club several years ago.

Judy Hatfield talked about looking in the 4-H book to see what all projects that you can take — there are so many projects to do. She also reminded the group that you have to attend six meetings to be eligible for fair judging.

Melissa Chesney told about the Cloverbud event from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, February 23 at the Extension Office. There will also be an All County 4-H Virtual Meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, February 24.

Fundraisers and Community Service were discussed. T-shirt ideas need to be brought to the next meeting, and election of officers will be at the next meeting, at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 6 at Cuba Friends Church. Gregary Achtermann will do the Pledge of Allegiance, Forest Leis will do the 4-H Pledge, Mikala Hatfield and Harper Furnish will have demonstrations, and the Mabry family will bring snacks.

The meeting adjourned at 7:34 p.m. The group then enjoyed girl scout cookies provided by the Hatfield family.