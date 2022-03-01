Local Briefs: HS seniors can apply for GOP Women’s scholarship; Robinson on Hiram dean’s list

Apply for GOP Women’s scholarship

The Clinton County Republican Women’s Club is accepting applications now through March 18 from high school seniors — who attend a high school in Clinton County or reside in Clinton County and attend a high school out of this county — for its Dorothy Z. Bicker Scholarship.

To receive an application form, send an email to Judy Gano at ganolawoffice@gmail.com. Please indicate in the subject line that you are referring to the Dorothy Z. Bicker Scholarship.

Robinson earns Hiram honor

Carolyn Robinson of Wilmington was named to the Hiram College Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.