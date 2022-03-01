4-H Club On-Target for busy year

The Clinton County On-Target 4-H Club met at the Clinton County Farmers and Sportmans Club on Monday, January 10 at 6:30 p.m. with 22 in attendance. Vice President Sydney Bennett opened the meeting.

Anna Davis led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance and Ethan Gibson in the 4-H Pledge. Introduction of officers present were: Sydney Bennett, Vice President; Anna Davis, Secretary; and Forest Leis, Treasurer. Anna Davis gave the Secretary’s Report. Forest Leis gave the Treasurer’s Report.

Colors for the shirt were discussed. Judy Hatfield discussed the paperwork that needs to be filled out for On-Target 4-H Club. The cost of the club this year is $50 unless you pay your $15 membership dues in another club, and then it is only $35. This includes a book, badge, t-shirt, ammo and Junior Membership to CCFSA.

Advisors Lyle Delph and Judy Hatfield introduced themselves.

Member Minutes for January were done by Anna Davis talking about pigeons; Khloe Beam talking about steel challenge competition; and Tony Mabry talking about the Digital Arts and Design Program that he attends at Laurel Oaks. All did a wonderful job on their Member Minutes. Member minutes for February will be Forest Leis and Taylor Colwell.

The meeting adjourned at 6:50 p.m.