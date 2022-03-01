East Clinton FFA competes in Speaking, Sales

East Clinton’s Ag Sales team competed at the District 9 Ag Sales Contest on February 23. This year, the team sold flowers and garden supplies. Shown, the team of Carah Anteck, Sydney Beiting, Madison Frazer and Timmi Mahanes finished in fifth place with a score of 659.5. Three East Clinton FFA members competed in Sub District speaking competitions — Sydney Beiting finished in second place in Creed Speaking, Carah Anteck was third in Advanced Prepared Speaking, and Regan Walker was fourth in Extemporaneous Speaking.

Submitted article

Submitted photo