CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 29-year-old Greenfield male for alleged domestic violence at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 18 on State Route 73 West in Wilmington/Chester Township. The report indicates the victim — a 53-year-old Greenfield man — was the employer of the suspect. The victim had apparent minor injuries.

• Deputies arrested a 48-year-old Piqua male for alleged drug possession and obstructing official business at 2:05 a.m. on Feb. 28. According to the report, deputies conducted a traffic stop around U.S. 68 North and Roberts Road in Wilmington/Liberty Township due to a warrant and a suspended license. The suspect reportedly lied about his identity. Deputies seized a pill bottle containing a liquid.

• At 11:41 a.m. on Feb. 27, a 55-year-old Marysville female reported someone broke into her mother’s residence on Port William Road in Jamestown/Liberty Township. The report indicates a KitchenAid mixer, a computer desk, and a computer chair were stolen. A 19-year-old male family member from Washington Court House was indicated as a suspect.

• At 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 25, a 35-year-old Clarksville female reported an acquaintance of hers — a 52-year-old Clarksville male — had been harassing her through telecommunications.

• At 1:03 p.m. on Feb. 22, a 25-year-old Martinsville male reported a 38-year-old Chillicothe male had been in contact with them despite a no-contact order in place.

• At 9:12 a.m. on Feb. 22, a 33-year-old Sabina male reported his 2007 Kenworth Semi Model T60d was stolen from an auto shop on Port William Road in Port William.

• At 3:03 p.m. on Feb. 22, deputies received a report of a black 1990 Ford F-150 stolen from a business on U.S. 68 South in Midland/Jefferson Township.

• At 12:56 a.m. on Feb. 20, deputies responded to a trespassing report at a South High Street residence in Martinsville. The report lists an 81-year-old male resident as the victim. A grandchild of the victim is indicated as the suspect.

• At 1:19 p.m. on Feb. 20, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Lynchburg Road in Midland/Jefferson Township. According to the report, deputies discovered possible narcotics in the vehicle. Deputies seized a bag of an unknown substance, a red glass pipe, and a pink Galaxy phone.

• At 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 26, a 50-year-old Wilmington/Union Township reported someone left ruts in their yard on U.S. 22 West.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

