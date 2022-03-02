TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Wednesday, March 2, the 61st day of 2022. There are 304 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On March 2, 1962, Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points for the Philadelphia Warriors in a game against the New York Knicks, an NBA record that still stands. (Philadelphia won, 169-147.)

On this date:

In 1861, the state of Texas, having seceded from the Union, was admitted to the Confederacy.

In 1877, Republican Rutherford B. Hayes was declared the winner of the 1876 presidential election over Democrat Samuel J. Tilden, even though Tilden had won the popular vote.

In 1932, the 20th Amendment to the Constitution, which moved the date of the presidential inauguration from March 4 to Jan. 20, was passed by Congress and sent to the states for ratification.

In 1943, the three-day Battle of the Bismarck Sea began in the southwest Pacific during World War II; U.S. and Australian warplanes were able to inflict heavy damage on an Imperial Japanese convoy.

In 1985, the government approved a screening test for AIDS that detected antibodies to the virus, allowing possibly contaminated blood to be excluded from the blood supply.

In 1995, the Internet search engine website Yahoo! was incorporated by founders Jerry Yang and David Filo.

In 2011, the Supreme Court ruled, 8-1, that a grieving father’s pain over mocking protests at his Marine son’s funeral had to yield to First Amendment protections for free speech in a decision favoring the Westboro Baptist Church of Topeka, Kansas.

Today’s Birthdays: Former Soviet President and Nobel peace laureate Mikhail S. Gorbachev is 91. Actor Laraine Newman is 70. Singer Jay Osmond is 67. Pop musician John Cowsill (The Cowsills) is 66. Rock singer Jon Bon Jovi is 60. Actor Daniel Craig is 54. Rock singer Chris Martin (Coldplay) is 45. Actor Rebel Wilson is 42. Actor Bryce Dallas Howard is 41. Former NFL quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is 40. Country singer Luke Combs is 32.