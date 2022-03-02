Highland Co. grand jury indicts Hillsboro man for murder; 2 Clinton Countians indicted for B&E, theft

HILLSBORO — A Hillsboro man who was charged with aggravated murder after allegedly shooting his mother in January was among those indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury.

Tim Johnson II, 40, was indicted for aggravated murder, a first-degree felony, which came with a gun specification, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, which also came with a gun specification.

As previously reported, Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera said his office received a call at 8 p.m. Jan. 29 from the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office stating that they had a male they were talking with who advised officers that his mother had shot herself.

Barrera said Johnson, 40, contacted the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office on his own.

Highland County deputies responded to a residence on Hickory Trail in the Rocky Fork Lake area where they found a Johnson’s mother, 61-year-old Stephanie Chaney, deceased in the home.

Detectives were called to the scene and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was called to assist in the investigation. A search warrant was executed with the assistance of Highland County Prosecuting Attorney Anneka Collins.

Johnson was transported by the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office to the Highland County Sheriff’s Office where he admitted that he shot his mother, according to Barrera.

“He was talking to detectives and admitted to the crime,” Barrera said.

Johnson is currently being held on $500,000 bond at the Highland County Justice Center.

Court records state that authorities believe a Smith and Wesson .380 caliber handgun was used in the murder.

Locals indicted

Also among the indictments handed down, Casey Lundy, 39, Wilmington, and Dusty Taylor, 28, Cuba, were indicted for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; theft, a fifth-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

According to the indictment, the three counts stem from a Dec. 14, 2020 incident.

For the first count, Lundy and Taylor allegedly trespassed in an outbuilding with the purpose to commit a theft offense.

For the second count, Lundy and Taylor are accused of stealing an International Turbo Cores, an exhaust system and other various items without the owner’s consent, with the property valued at equal to or greater than $1,000, but less than $7,500.

For the third count, Lundy and Taylor allegedly stole catalytic converters and other miscellaneous items.

