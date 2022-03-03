Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Little Caesar’s, 1334 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Feb. 18.

Critical: Verification demonstrating employees are informed when to report illness is unavailable. Person In Charge stated will add a sign-off sheet to employee illness information. Sauce cups and containers missing date marks. Person In Charge added dates to cups, and discarded containers.

Non-critical: Manager certification in food protection unavailable. Food handler wearing necklace, and personal phone is on shelf with dough pans. Corrected. Timer on one cart holding pizzas was not working (using one timer for both or use walk-in cooler). Chart for sanitizer test strips unavailable. Accumulations on fan covers in walk-in cooler. Debris accumulated on floor behind pizza oven and dough mixer. Floor tile cove damaged/missing at exit door and near front hand sinks.

• Spillway Lodge, 623 Old State Road, Wilmington, Feb. 20.

Critical: Sour cream 50°F, thermometer above 60°F (server True cooler). Time-temperature control items must be maintained at 41°F or less. Person In Charge monitoring and will move food to other working cooler.

Non-critical: Beverage without lid found on top of microwave in cooking area. Employee beverage cups must be lidded or stored separate from food preparation areas. Dirty dishes stored in hand sink. Hand sink must be maintained clear for proper handwashing. Sugar in storage container missing common name label. Food handler with facial hair not wearing beard restraint. Seal on door of M3 cooler is damaged. Floor tile near warewash machine is cracked/loose.

• McDonald’s, 201 W. Main St., Wilmington, Feb. 22.

Non-critical: Handwashing sign missing in men’s restroom. Thermometer missing in cooler (under sausage gravy hot hold equipment). Corrected. Observed a few gnats in drive-thru and dry storage areas. Person In Charge stated working with pest control company and completing aggressive cleaning of problem areas. Shelving in Traulsen reach-in cooler has rust or coating in disrepair. General cleaning under equipment to remove debris, food, lids, grease, etc. Water leaking from ceiling/roof in room with washing machine.

• Roscoe’s Pizza New Vienna, 149 W. Main St., New Vienna. Feb. 22.

Critical: Shredded pork, beef, chicken, bacon crumbles, sliced lunchmeat, etc. found expired. Time-temperature control ready-to-eat food must be consumed, sold or discarded within 7 days. Person In Charge discarded and corrected.

Non-critical: Thermometer not working in sauce cooler. Food debris accumulated inside prep coolers. Floor in bathroom is sunken in near employee locker.

• Clinton County Head Start, 333 Clinton St., Wilmington, Feb. 23.

Non-critical: Manager certification in food protection unavailable. Sanitizer test strips unavailable. Employee health agreements or verification food handlers know when to report illness is unavailable. Person In Charge to email information.

• The Escape, 36 W. Sugartree St., Wilmington, Feb. 22. Container of sugar missing label. Corrected. Clean containers and cocktail equipment stored on cloths. Cloths may harbor bacteria.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_Restaurant-Inspections-1.jpg