Local Briefs: Truck rollover; Clarksville report ready; Liberty Twp. changes meeting; Port Authority to meet; CC Freedom Riders elect officers; Veidt earns Lander honor

Vehicle on SR 380 rolls over

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A box truck rolled over along State Route 380 near Todds Fork Road on Tuesday evening, sending two people with reported minor injuries to Clinton Memorial Hospital.

The driver, Musa Jallaq-Karajeh, 54 of Grove City, is cited with failing to control a motor vehicle. He and a passenger were transported to CMH by Clinton Warren Joint Fire District & EMS, stated a dispatcher with the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Jallaq-Karajeh was traveling northbound on the highway about 7:12 p.m. Tuesday when his vehicle went off the right side of the road, over-corrected, overturned and struck a fence, according to the state patrol.

Clarksville organized

The Village of Clarksville council members for 2022 are Aaron Carter, Noni Woods, Eric Rogers, William Pence, Chuck Kirkpatrick and Carol Carter. Councilman Eric Rogers is President Pro Tempore.

Village council meetings will be held on the fourth Monday of each month unless Monday is a holiday. In that case, the meeting will be held on the fourth Tuesday. All meetings will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. in the Village Hall, 205 W. Main St., Clarksville, Ohio 45113. The public is always welcome to attend.

The Annual Financial Statement is complete and available for public inspection and a copy may be obtained by calling Wanda E. Armstrong at (937) 725-3973 or emailing vocfo@yahoo.com .

CC Freedom Riders elect officers

Clinton County Freedom Riders 4-H elected officers on March 1. They are: President Kairi Hutchinson; Vice President Kaden Kimple; Secretary Ella Seesing; Treasurer Jenna Hanlon; News Reporter Aisley Czaika; Historian Kaylin Fawcett; and Health and Safety, Ally Montague and Jacob Weisenberger

CCPA committee sets meeting

Clinton County Port Authority Finance Committee will meet at noon Monday, March 7 at the Port Authority offices at 173 Kavanaugh Drive, Wilmington.

Liberty changes meeting

The Liberty Twp Board of Trustees has changed its meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 9 to Tuesday, March 8 at 7:30 a.m. at the Liberty Township Building, 7277 N. SR 134.

Veidt earns Lander honor

Olivia Veidt of Wilmington made the President’s List with a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2021 academic semester at Lander University in Greenwood, S.C.