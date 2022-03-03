First ‘Earth Day Experience: Sustainability from A to Z’ set for Wilmington with hands-on demonstrations, science activities, music, art and fun

WILMINGTON — Main Street Wilmington is excited to announce its first in-person event of the year, “Earth Day Experience: Sustainability from A to Z.”

This free event is a day-long opportunity to re-think sustainability and recycling in a different way with hands-on demonstrations, science activities, music, art and fun for kids of any age.

Scheduled for Saturday, April 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the event will wrap throughout the downtown all the way to its primary sponsor location AZEK/TimberTech on Prairie Avenue.

Participants can start at Xidas Park and visit the downtown demonstrations then hop a trolley out to the AZEK/TimberTech Demonstration Barn.

“We have amazing partners for this unique event, beginning with AZEK/Timbertech,” said Main Street Director Darcy Reynolds. “They approached us with a vision of an event that would be fun, educational and engaging for families while explaining sustainability in a more relatable way.

“With support from Wilmington College, the Murphy Theatre, Clinton County History Center, Art House and Kava Haus, we have a really interesting day planned with diverse examples of sustainability and recycling with practical ways to make them part of everyday life.”

Activities and presentations will focus on four main areas: recycled art, recycled science, music, and clothing.

A sample of activities planned to date include:

• Event-wide scavenger hunt, with prizes and STEAM activities along the way

• Touring “The Plastic Van”, make your own slime production, plus a recycled lumber exhibit

• Recycled art and musical instruments

• Clothes mending, upcycling and donation

• Free take home “plant a tree” for all participants

• Local music, art, food & entertainment

• And much more

A free event trolley, provided by event sponsor AZEK/TimberTech, will circulate the route to provide transportation to all of the event locations. An updated map of parking locations and event itinerary will be available soon. Please watch for news and updates on Instagram@earthdayex.

Anyone interested in being a part of this event is encouraged to contact the Event team at earthdayex@gmail.com .

“Earth Day Experience: Sustainability from A to Z” is set for Wilmington. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_Earth-Day-poster.jpg “Earth Day Experience: Sustainability from A to Z” is set for Wilmington.