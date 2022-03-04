BSA Troop 154 holds Court of Honor

BSA Troop 154 held a Court of Honor for its scouts on February 28 to recognize recently earned accomplishments.

Evan Anderson gave the invocation prior to dinner. The color guard, comprised of Evan Anderson and Carter Bisig, was headed by Forest Leis. Together, they presented the colors and led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by the Scout Oath and Law.

Forest Leis served as the Master of Ceremonies for the evening. In addition to welcoming the audience members and thanking them for their continued support of scouting, he introduced skits that the scouts performed.

Next, Scouts were presented with rank advancements and merit badges.

Evan Anderson earned the rank of Second Class; Dylan Arnold, Star; Carter Bisig, Second Class; Travis Horton, Star; and Forest Leis, Star.

Justin Arnold, currently a Life Scout, has submitted his Eagle Scout project to the district council where it is currently under review.

His project focused on the expansion of God’s Pantry at Wilmington United Methodist Church. Justin created and carried out a renovation plan for the church. Due to his hard work, there is now a storehouse for the many donations God’s Pantry receives.

Collectively, the troop has earned 26 merit badges and five rank advancements since its last Court of Honor.

Prior to concluding for the evening, special guests of scouts were recognized, including Zach Gifford and Kayla Gifford from Wilmington Christian Academy and David Elliott from Greene County Career Center. Many thanks to them for their support of our troop members!

Since the fall, Troop 154 members have worked together to prepare and sell corn at the Clinton County Corn Festival, have completed a service project for Your Father’s Kitchen, and have worked on the cooking merit badge under the direction of Scoutmaster Anderson.

Troop 154 meets on the first and third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Wilmington United Methodist Church. Youth ages 11-17 who are interested in joining scouting are invited to attend.

Shown are BSA Troop 154 Scouts Carter Bisig, Justin Arnold, Forest Leis, Dylan Arnold, and Evan Anderson. Travis Horton was unable to attend.