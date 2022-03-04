Local Briefs: FCFC statement is ready; Keller graduates from CSCC

FCFC statement now available

The annual financial statement of the Clinton County Family and Children’s First Council for the year 2021 is now available for public inspection at the Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 4425 SR 730, Wilmington, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Veidt earns Lander honor

Olivia Veidt of Wilmington made the President’s List with a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2021 academic semester at Lander University in Greenwood, S.C.

Keller graduates from CSCC

Brad S. Keller of Wilmington graduated from Columbus State Community College during fall commencement in December 2021.

Liberty changes meeting

The Liberty Twp Board of Trustees has changed its meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 9 to Tuesday, March 8 at 7:30 a.m. at the Liberty Township Building, 7277 N. SR 134.