Fuel spill cleanup of Dutch Creek in Liberty Twp. continuing

LIBERTY TWP., Clinton County — Environmental remediation actions are continuing Sunday at various points along Dutch Creek after a fuel spill was reported Saturday afternoon to the Wilmington Fire Department.

Investigation by Port William-Liberty Township Joint Fire District identified the release at 600 Gillam Road, according to a news release Sunday by the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).

The source of the release was identified — a large fuel storage tank on R+L Carriers property — and quickly shut down. The amount released is currently not known.

A stretch of Gurneyville Road is closed.

A unified command was been established between the US EPA, Ohio EPA, Port William-Liberty Township Joint Fire District and Clinton County .

Twenty-four hour operations have been ongoing, and will continue for the next 48 hours.

“Diesel is a lighter product that floats on water and is contained to the waterway. The likelihood of it making its way into area wells is low,” said Matt Johannes of the Clinton County Health District. The majority of the product is believed to be contained on the property and site of the release.”

No public water systems have been impacted, the EMA stated.

“Special thanks to Clinton County Engineer’s Office and Highway Department for helping to secure the road and bridge area to allow teams to construct several under-flow dams and enable vacuum collection of diesel fuel on the surface of Dutch Creek,” the release stated.

A downstream side view of under flow expedient dam to trap fuel for collection by vacuum and skimmer teams. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_dam-1.jpg A downstream side view of under flow expedient dam to trap fuel for collection by vacuum and skimmer teams. Vacuuming of surface fuel at Gurneyville Road bridge and expedient dam at Dutch Creek by environmental response teams. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_vacuuming-1.jpg Vacuuming of surface fuel at Gurneyville Road bridge and expedient dam at Dutch Creek by environmental response teams.