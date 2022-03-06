Flood Watch overnight for Clinton County with heavy rain/storms

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Flood Watch in effect from 9 p.m. Sunday through 1 p.m. Monday for much of southern and central Ohio including Clinton County, the county’s Emergency Management Agency (EMA) announced.

The watch is also for the counties of Adams, Brown, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont, Darke, Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Hocking, Licking, Logan, Madison, Miami, Montgomery, Pickaway, Pike, Preble, Ross, Scioto, Shelby, Union and Warren.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible — with rainfall of 1.5 to 2.5 inches with locally higher amounts.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

People in the watch area, especially those living in areas prone to flooding, should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Monitor the latest forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings.

For more, visit http://www.weather.gov .

