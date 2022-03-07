East Clinton celebrates FFA Week

East Clinton FFA celebrated FFA Week from Sunday, Feb. 20 to Saturday, Feb. 26.

On Sunday, the chapter had FFA Church, all going to the same church that morning.

On Monday, the chapter went on a snow tubing trip.

On Tuesday, the chapter visited the Highland County Humane Society, helping with chores and animal care. The theme on Tuesday was Camo Day.

On Wednesday, the chapter hosted a Senior Officer Breakfast, where seniors and officers cooked breakfast for the teachers. The theme for Wednesday was Pajama Day. The Speaking competitors and Ag Sales teams competed on Wednesday where students all placed well.

The theme for Thursday was FFA Day, where students wore FFA merchandise and official dress.

Friday was Drive Your Truck/Tractor to School Day.

On Saturday the chapter had its first Dairy Judging competition, in which the team placed fourth overall.

Our regular bowling meeting was postponed due to weather and is rescheduled for March 10. The chapter also held its annual donkey ball event a few days prior to FFA week.

All members seemed to enjoy the FFA week activities!

East Clinton FFA members had a busy week of activities. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_FFA-week.jpg East Clinton FFA members had a busy week of activities. Submitted photo