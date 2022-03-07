Official: House fire possible arson

WILMINGTON — A house fire on U.S. 22 East is being investigated as suspicious and possibly arson.

The Sabina Fire Department with assistance from the Wilmington Fire Department responded to a reported fire at the 5900 block of U.S. 22 East in Wilson Township around 7:45 a.m. on Sunday. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene as well.

Sabina Fire Chief Charles Gaskins told the News Journal that, when firefighters arrived on the scene, they saw smoke coming out of the attic. The fire started in a second-floor bedroom and they were able to keep it contained there, he said.

Most of the damage was to the roof and the bedroom. Other parts of the house suffered smoke and water damage. No injuries were reported.

According to a report from the Sheriff’s office, the house is a two-story home with “multiple occupants” with a 60-year-old male listed as owner. The house was valued at $100,000.

The sheriff’s report lists a 56-year-old Wilmington male — an acquaintance to the victim — as the suspect. No further details were listed in the report.

No official cause has yet been determined and the investigation is continuing.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

