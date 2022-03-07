WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Feb. 28 and March 4:

• Marc Burch, 30, of Wilmington, aggravated menacing, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $170 court costs. Burch must have no contact with the victim or the incident location. Additional charges of failure to comply and obstructing official business were dismissed.

• John Hensley, 20, of Clarksville, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail, license suspended from March 3, 2022-March 3, 2024, fined $1,075, assessed $170 court costs. The license was ordered destroyed. Driving privileges granted effective April 2. ALS vacated. An additional O.V.I. charge along with an unsafe vehicle violation and a red light violation were dismissed.

• Douglas Tilton, 32, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail, license suspended from March 3, 2022-March 3, 2024, fined $1,075, assessed $170 court costs. Tilton must take part in reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of the fine. The license was destroyed. Driving privileges will be granted effective April 1. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Duane Richards, 47, of Lees Creek, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), license suspended from March 3, 2022-March 3, 2023, fined $1,075, assessed $170 court costs. Richards must take part in reporting probation and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of the fine. The license was destroyed. Driving privileges granted effective March 12. ALS vacated. A marked lane violation was dismissed.

• Austin Gilroy, 29, of Greenfield, assault, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from a domestic violence charge. Gilroy must complete residential treatment, must have no contact with the victim, must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years, and be monitored by non-reporting probation.

• Gary Williams, 62, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), license suspended from March 4, 2022-March 4, 2023, fined $1,075, assessed $170 court costs. Williams must take part in supervised probation and complete a three-day driver intervention program. The license was destroyed. Driving privileges will be granted effective March 18. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of the fine. ALS vacated. A hit-skip charge was dismissed.

• Mike Parker III, 29, of Wilmington, two counts of trespassing, sentenced to 60 days in jail, assessed $340 court costs. Parker must have no contact with the incident locations. A protection order violation charge was dismissed.

• Joshua Dilley, 38, of Sardinia, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Dilley has attended a 35-day treatment program and must take part in non-reporting probation for two years. ALS vacated. A marked lane violation was dismissed.

• Megan Myers, 38, of Sabina, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Myers must take part in two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A marked lanes violation was dismissed.

• Mindy Walker, 63, of Lynchburg, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I.-high test charge. Walker must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. Additional charges of O.V.I. and failure to control were dismissed.

