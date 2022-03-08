Wilmington FFA teams, members achieve CDE success

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington FFA chapter has been busy preparing for several different competition events for the spring season. This year Wilmington has students competing in Ag Power Diagnostics, Public Speaking, Livestock, Equine, and Wildlife.

Wilmington FFA members freshman Bella Earley and junior Devon Snyder competed in the Public Speaking career development event (CDE).

Devon wrote and memorized a speech about problems that the modern farmer faces from inflation and mental health. Devon gave his speech and was asked questions based on his speech, placing first at sub-districts and third at districts.

Bella memorized and recited the FFA creed and answered questions, and placed third at sub-districts and fifth at districts.

FFA members Lucas Neff and Steven Collins competed in district Ag Power and Diagnostics at Ag-Pro in Wilmington in February. The competition had the team diagnosing and fixing issues on different types of farm equipment. They placed third in their heat and fifth overall at the competition.

Spring Skills CDEs started in March.

The Livestock and Equine Judging teams had their first competition March 2 as the teams competed in the Wilmington College Aggies Judging competition.

The Livestock Judging team consists of Emma Bryant, Kyle Bryant, Zoey Morris, Devon Snyder, Jaden Snyder, Dirk Rinehart, Katie Curry, Haley Schneder, Hunter Wood, Jesse Parker, Hannah Scott, Emmie Danku, Sydney Bennett, Hayley Lane, Madison Harris, Bella Earley, Braxton Starkey, Morgan Dumford and Kennedy Moore.

The Livestock Judging team placed 23rd out of 92 teams. Jesse Parker (80th) and Devon Snyder (89th) placed in the top 100 — out of 900 competitors.

The Equine team consisted of members Alana Mayer, Hayley Slaughter, Kairi Hutchinson and Brookylnn Hoggatt. The team placed 13th out of 45 teams with Kairi placing 37th out of 194 students.

Wilmington will have students competing in the Miami Trace Invitational and State FFA judging in March and April.

The Wilmington FFA Livestock Judging team competed at the annual Wilmington College Aggies Judging event in Springfield. Bella Earley and Devon Snyder competed in the Public Speaking CDE event. Steven Collins and Lucas Neff competed in district Ag Power and Diagnostics at Ag-Pro in Wilmington. Wilmington's Equine Judging team of Kairi Hutchinson, Brookylnn Hoggatt, Hayley Slaughter, and Alana Mayer.

Members excel in competitions