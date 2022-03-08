United Way visits Rotary

WILMINGTON — Clinton County United Way Executive Director Amanda Harrison spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club which meets at the CMH meeting room at noon on Tuesdays.

Harrison shared updates on programs and activities. She stated that charitable giving has changed, and more fundraising is gathered through events and grants, as well as workplace contributions.

The Clinton County United Way funds 30 local programs. Harrison highlighted some of the events and programs, including:

• Personal Hygiene Drive

• Summer Camp (in partnership with the Salvation Army)

• Veterans program that helps to build ramps to homes

• Eracism Project with the Clinton County Foundation to put multi-cultural books in elementary classrooms

• 211 program — a call line to help answer non-emergency questions

• Workforce training program – part of the county’s Workforce Coalition effort.

From left are Dan Evers, Past President of the Wilmington Rotary Club, and Amanda Harrison, Executive Director of the Clinton County United Way. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_IMG_1093.jpg From left are Dan Evers, Past President of the Wilmington Rotary Club, and Amanda Harrison, Executive Director of the Clinton County United Way. Submitted photo