Airborne Road Pavement Rehabilitation project begins this week

WILMINGTON – The Airborne Road Pavement Rehabilitation project will start this week, the City of Wilmington announced Tuesday.

The project is approximately 3.5 miles long, stretching from SR 134 to SR 73.

The work includes asphalt milling and overlay of three inches of asphalt, as well as full-depth repairs as needed, spot curb replacement and grading to enhance drainage. Guardrail repairs and improvements to the school zone are also planned, according to a news release from the city.

The over $2-million project is a collaboration between the Clinton County Port Authority (CCPA) and the City of Wilmington. The CCPA was instrumental in securing $1.1 million dollars of grant funding through the Ohio Department of Development’s Roadwork Development (629) Fund.

“This is a significant, and much appreciated, investment by the Ohio Department of Development,” said Clinton County Port Authority Executive Director Daniel Evers. “The grant will fund nearly half of the estimated project cost.”

The City of Wilmington is managing the project. Fillmore Construction is the contractor.

Motorists should expect lane closures and delays while traveling through the work zones. The project is expected to be completed by the end of summer.

The City of Wilmington asks all motorists to continue being patient, reduce speed, and exercise added caution when traveling near this work zone.

Information regarding this and other city projects can be found on the City of Wilmington website at https://wilmingtonoh.org/municipal-services/city-projects/ . Questions regarding the Airborne Road Pavement Rehabilitation Project may be directed to the Director of Public Service at 937-382-6509.

A diagram and description of the work involved in the Airborne Road project. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_airborne-road-project-Copy.jpg A diagram and description of the work involved in the Airborne Road project. City of Wilmington