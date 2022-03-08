WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Feb. 28 and March 4:

• Gina Smith, 41, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs.

• Jack Fulton, 21, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $30, assessed $170 court costs. Any contraband seized was ordered to be forfeited to law enforcement for destruction.

• Christopher Skinner, 31, of Circleville, drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension-financial, fined $150, assessed $340 court costs. A marijuana possession charge was dismissed.

• James Storer Jr., 38, of Sabina, resisting arrest, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. A burglary charge was dismissed.

• Geoffrey Funk, 36, of Sabina, theft, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Funk must have no contact with the incident location, complete 40 hours of community service, and must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years.

• Zavier Myers, 20, of Wilmington, fictitious registration, assessed $170 court costs.

• Matthew Howard, 26, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, fined $350, assessed $170 court costs.

• Richard Hunt, 36, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $80, assessed $145 court costs. The case was waived by Hunt.

• Zyann McCullom, 21, of Reynoldsburg, going 99 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $160 court costs. The case was waived by McCullom.

• Chelsea Copas, 23, of Washington Court House, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $160 court costs. The case was waived by Copas.

• Julia Todd, 21, of Dayton, going 91 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $160 court costs. The case was waived by Todd.

• Samuel Reynolds, 23, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, failure to control, fined $415 court costs, assessed $135 court costs. The cases were waived by Reynolds.

