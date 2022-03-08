WILMINGTON POLICE REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 9:46 p.m. on March 6, police responded to a store on Rombach Avenue on a domestic dispute. A Wilmington female had apparently been assaulted by her boyfriend and had teeth knocked out as a result. A Wilmington male would later be charged with an alleged assault.

• Police arrested a male subject for alleged domestic violence at 6:12 p.m. on March 7 after responding to a Mead Street residence. The female victim is indicated to be the suspect’s girlfriend and she had apparent minor injuries. Police collected suspected narcotics at the scene.

• Police charged a male subject with allegedly making false alarms at 12:50 a.m. on Feb. 24 on College Street. According to the report, a caller advised the suspect came onto their porch and banged the door. The suspect initially stated his car was broken into and had been shot. The homeowners called 911 which led the suspect to take off. The suspect was later located, and he had not been shot.

• Police arrested a subject for an alleged O.V.I. at 3 p.m. on Feb. 27. According to the report, police responded to South South Street after they were advised a vehicle had hit a light pole and fled the scene. Alcohol was suspected to be involved.

• Police arrested a driver for an alleged O.V.I. after a traffic stop around South South and Doan Streets at 10:01 p.m. on March 5. According to the report, the vehicle was stopped for a left-of-center and traffic light violation. Suspected meth was located in the vehicle.

• Police arrested a male subject for an alleged O.V.I. at 4:41 p.m. on Feb. 24 around North Lincoln Street and Florence Avenue. Alcohol was indicated to be involved.

• At 9:56 a.m. on March 5, police were dispatched to a business on South South Street in reference to a customer “throwing a phone charger box at the clerk.” Upon arrival, police made contact with a male subject who stated a customer came in with her husband and children. “(The customer) placed items on the counter for (the clerk) to ring up and she became very rude with him and calling him names,” the report states. The clerk ordered her to leave the store. “The female gathered her children and as she was walking out, she grabbed a box that contained a phone charger” and threw it at the clerk, striking him in the lip, the report states. There were no visible injuries and the clerk declined medical treatment.

• At 1:38 a.m. on March 5, police conducted a traffic stop at the 1600 block of Rombach Avenue and located suspected drugs. The report indicated a clear bag containing suspected meth was seized by police.

• At 9:57 a.m. on March 5, a store on Rombach Avenue reported a Milwaukee chainsaw was stolen.

• At 9:21 p.m. on Feb. 26, police discovered suspected narcotics and paraphernalia during a traffic stop around Jodie Lane and South South Street. The report indicates “folded paper with amphetamines/methamphetamines” was discovered,

