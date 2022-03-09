Another ‘sign’ of progress around downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON — While no construction date is set, there’s a sign of big things to come on Mulberry Street.

With a new sign up at 171 S. Mulberry St. showcasing the new condos planned, construction is eyed to begin this year.

Josh Schlabach, the owner of the property where Mulberry and the Luther Warren Peace Path intersect near downtown, told the News Journal that, while no date is set, he is optimistic.

“We are wanting to pre-sell condos before we start on construction, so it’s a little hard to project a start date, but hopefully they move quickly,” said Schlabach.

According to the zoning/site plan review application, obtained from the City of Wilmington Public Safety/Public Service office, the plan is to build six residential condominium units, drive-in garages, and a rooftop patio area.

The area near the creek would be designated as a public green space with seating along the creek for people coming off the trail to use. There are also plans to build a cafe/bike shop on the corner of Mulberry Street and the bike path.

The address was previously the site of a long-abandoned, large two-story building and a single-story structure that were demolished in March 2020.

Schlabach told the News Journal in August he enjoyed taking his family walking on the bike path next to the site and hoped someone would make something meaningful for the community.

“The location beside the bike path is a unique opportunity,” he said. “When it showed up for sale we decided to make an offer, and after some negotiations, were able to reach an agreement and purchase it.

A new sign showcasing the design for new condominiums coming to South Mulberry Street.

By John Hamilton jhamilto@wnewsj.com

