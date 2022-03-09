Local Briefs: Smart911 update on fuel spill info; Family & Children First set meeting

Smart911 sign-up, fuel spill update

The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) encourages local residents to be informed and sign up for Smart911 for critical updates on local emergencies, weather warnings, etc.

The EMA sent a Smart911 update Wednesday morning on the recent diesel fuel spill at Dutch Creek: “Today marks the fifth day of the oil spill. You will see crews working on remediation at the eight sites where coffer dams or hard boom dikes are set up. This will continue for several more days. Gurneyville Rd. is still closed between Jesse Dr. and N. Curry Rd.”

Go to www.cc-ema.org/alerts and sign up for Smart911.

FCFC to meet

Clinton County Family & Children First Council bi-monthly meeting will be 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 22 at 1025 S. South St., Wilmington. The public is invited

For more information, contact Maggie Henry, FCFC Coordinator, at clintonctyfcfc@yahoo.com .