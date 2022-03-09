2nd murder suspect arrested for recent Clinton County shooting

WILMINGTON — The second suspect in a recent shooting in southern Clinton County that left one dead and another wounded has been arrested for the incident which law enforcement is calling “a ruse for a robbery” that resulted in a gun battle.

Ravae Cook, 24, of Cincinnati, was booked into the Hamilton County Jail on Tuesday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s website, and he had a second-degree murder charge filed against him on March 2.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cook and, according to Clinton County Sheriff Ralph Fizer Jr., additional charges are expected once the case is presented to the grand jury.

The Feb. 19 incident in the Midland (Westboro) area “involved an alleged purchase of a vehicle from Facebook Marketplace that was likely nothing more than a ruse for a robbery,” Fizer stated in a news release Wednesday. “Based on evidence gathered at the scene, it is believed that the transaction involved a substantial amount of drugs in exchange for the vehicle as well as the likelihood that individuals on both sides of the incident were engaged in a gun battle.”

Upon arrival, deputies located two shooting victims — CJ Jones, 18, of Chillicothe, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and his 17-year-old brother, who was treated for a leg wound by Blanchester EMS before being flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

The second suspect, 21-year-old Willie Stuckey of Cincinnati, was arrested one week ago; he was also currently booked in the Hamilton County Jail and faces a second-degree murder charge.

The Sheriff’s Office still asks that anyone who may have additional information pertaining to this incident to contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 937-382-1611 or at https://clintonsheriff.com/crime-tipline/ .

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office-3.jpg Cook https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_RavaeMug.jpg Cook