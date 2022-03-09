CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 38-year-old Blanchester male for allegedly failing to comply with orders at 5 p.m. on March 4. According to the report, deputies engaged in a vehicle pursuit with a wanted subject around Shawnee Trace Road in Blanchester/Jefferson Township. The suspect was apprehended after a foot pursuit.

• Deputies arrested a 23-year-old Sabina male for alleged domestic violence at 10:56 p.m. on March 6. According to the report, deputies responded to a Gordon Road residence in Sabina/Wilson Township where a suspect reportedly assaulted the victim — his wife — and caused a black eye.

• Deputies arrested a 27-year-old Wilmington female for alleged burglary at 11:30 p.m. on March 5. According to the report, deputies were dispatched to Clinton Memorial Hospital in reference to an assault. A 32-year-old Wilmington female was listed as having apparent minor injuries and knew the suspect. The report lists a residence at the 9300 block of U.S. 22/3 West in Wilmington/Vernon Township.

• Deputies arrested a 38-year-old Greenfield female for alleged drug abuse instrument possession and aggravated drug possession at 2:54 a.m. on March 3. According to the report, deputies conducted a traffic stop around Reardon Road and U.S. 68 North in Wilmington/Union Township. Deputies seized two fictitious vehicle plates along with various drug paraphernalia items, including a used hypodermic syringe.

• At 11:12 p.m. on March 7, deputies received a domestic violence report occurring at a Pansy Road residence in Clarksville/Vernon Township. A 19-year-old female resident was later charged with alleged domestic violence, according to court records. The report indicates the suspect is the daughter of the victim. The 51-year-old female victim had apparent minor injuries. Neither drugs or alcohol were indicated to be involved.

• At 7:39 a.m. on March 5, a 72-year-old Port William female reported having signed a contract to purchase a generator from a Hillsboro-based business and they have reportedly not provided the generator or any additional services. The victim reported $5,600 stolen from her.

• At 2:56 a.m. on March 2, deputies responded to an East Fancy Street in Blanchester on the report of recovered stolen property. A 2013 Honda Civic belonging to a 60-year-old Blanchester female had been recovered. The report lists an 18-year-old male relative of the victim as the suspect.

• At 10:01 a.m. on March 7, deputies discovered suspected narcotics during a traffic stop around State Route 28 East and Farmers Road in Martinsville/Clark Township. The report indicates deputies seized a marijuana pipe and grinder with residue, a clear container with a crystal-like substance, and a white straw with residue. A 34-year-old Morrow female was listed as the suspect.

• At 2:26 p.m. on March 1, deputies responded to the 1-99 block of Roberts Road in Wilmington/Liberty Township on a theft report. According to the report, someone had cut the locks off a company’s trailer and stole several items within. The report values the stolen items at around $1,100. The victim was a company based out of Englewood, Colorado.

• At 6:23 p.m. on March 2, a Sabina/Richland Township business reported a catalytic converter had been stolen. Deputies collected a hand crank tool as evidence.

• At 6:20 a.m. on March 1, a vehicle renter informed deputies that a catalytic converter was stolen off a rental truck.

• At 9:58 a.m. on March 3, a 63-year-old Wilmington/Adams Township female reported her catalytic converter was stolen from her South Beechgrove Road residence.

• At 6:34 a.m. on March 2, a 31-year-old Blanchester/Marion Township male reported his catalytic converter had been stolen from his residence on State Route 28 West.

• Deputies received three identity theft reports between March 4-5. One of the victims, a 51-year-old Wilmington male indicated his name was being used for unemployment benefits.

By John Hamilton

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

